FFC 30 tickets on sale

Final Fight Championship’s 30th edition will take place October 21 in Linz, Austria with the main event featuring one of the world’s best kickboxers Robin van Roosmalen in MMA action.

The Dutch fighter will make his third MMA bout at FFC after he won his previous MMA fights via impressive KO’s. Van Roosmalen is also fighting under Glory’s banner where he recently regained the featherweight belt and proved he is one of the best stand-up fighters nowadays.

At FFC 30, the audience will again have the chance to see their favorite local fighter Rene Wimmer. At the same venue in 2016, Wimmer scored the biggest win of his career. In an epic battle he made a big comeback and KO’ed favored Cheik Sidibe from France.

One of Europe’s best kickboxers, Shkodran Veseli, is also to return to the FFC ring at FFC 30. After four impressive wins in the FFC, Veseli fought for the FFC belt in September 2016 at TipsArena with one of Holland’s best fighters, Eyevan Danenberg who also fights under Glory’s banner. Veseli came short of the belt, but he proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Tickets for the event start at €30,80 at LINK. Tickets at Golden Circle amount to €79,20.