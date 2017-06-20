FIGHT CARD AND BROADCAST DETAILS FOR CAGE WARRIORS 85 IN BOURNEMOUTH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Monday, June 19th, 2017

Cage Warriors continues a packed summer of fight nights with Cage Warriors 85 at The O2 Academy in Bournemouth, England – and there’s a world title on the line in the main event.

The vacant Cage Warriors middleweight title, is up for grabs in the headline contest, as England’s Jason Radcliffe takes on Poland’s Oskar Piechota.

The middleweight title has helped former champions Jack Hermansson and Jack Marshman springboard their careers onto the world stage in the UFC, with Cage Warriors’ championship belts representing the cream of the crop on the European stage.

The co-main event promises to be a special occasion for former Royal Marine Martin Stapleton, who competes on National Armed Forces Day against Belgian lightweight Donovan Desmae.

The main card also features a middleweight battle as surging contender Lee ‘The Butcher’ Chadwick takes on Andy Manzolo, plus the eagerly-awaited pro debut of Northern Irish featherweight and IMMAF amateur world champion Leah McCourt.

There are a very limited number of tickets still available via cagewarriors.com

WHERE TO WATCH

The five-fight main card will be broadcast live from 9pm UK time on the following channels:

  • UFC Fight Pass: Worldwide
  • BT Sport: UK & Ireland
  • Viaplay: Scandinavia
  • Eleven Sports Network: Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Ukraine, Singapore
  • Sportube.tv: Italy
  • PPTV: Thailand
  • D Sports: India

The preliminary card will be streamed LIVE and FREE via the Cage Warriors Facebook page.

KEY TIMINGS

  • Doors open: 4:00pm
  • Amateur Preliminary card first fight: 4.30pm
  • Pro preliminary card first fight: 6:30pm
  • Main card first fight: 9:00pm
CAGE WARRIORS 85 FIGHT CARD

Oskar Piechota vs Jason Radcliffe (Middleweight Title Fight)
Donovan Desmae vs Martin Stapleton
Lee Chadwick vs Andy Manzolo
Rizlen Zouak vs Leah McCourt
Danny Randolph vs Hughie O’Rourke
Cameron Else vs Damo Weeden
Jamie Richardson vs Alex Thorne
Shaun Luther vs Luiz Finocchio

www.CageWarriors.com

CAGE WARRIORS FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP is Europe’s leading and longest-running mixed martial arts promotion. An Irish-owned brand with offices in the UK & Ireland, CWFC is the sport’s fastest-growing organisation, having staged 80 events in 12 countries across three different continents since its establishment in 2002. Home to some of biggest stars of MMA’s past, present and future.

