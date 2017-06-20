FIGHT CARD AND BROADCAST DETAILS FOR CAGE WARRIORS 85 IN BOURNEMOUTH

The vacant Cage Warriors middleweight title, is up for grabs in the headline contest, as England’s Jason Radcliffe takes on Poland’s Oskar Piechota.

The middleweight title has helped former champions Jack Hermansson and Jack Marshman springboard their careers onto the world stage in the UFC, with Cage Warriors’ championship belts representing the cream of the crop on the European stage.

The co-main event promises to be a special occasion for former Royal Marine Martin Stapleton, who competes on National Armed Forces Day against Belgian lightweight Donovan Desmae.

The main card also features a middleweight battle as surging contender Lee ‘The Butcher’ Chadwick takes on Andy Manzolo, plus the eagerly-awaited pro debut of Northern Irish featherweight and IMMAF amateur world champion Leah McCourt.

There are a very limited number of tickets still available via cagewarriors.com

WHERE TO WATCH

The five-fight main card will be broadcast live from 9pm UK time on the following channels:

UFC Fight Pass: Worldwide

BT Sport: UK & Ireland

Viaplay: Scandinavia

Eleven Sports Network: Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Ukraine, Singapore

Sportube.tv: Italy

PPTV: Thailand

D Sports: India

The preliminary card will be streamed LIVE and FREE via the Cage Warriors Facebook page.

KEY TIMINGS

Doors open: 4:00pm

Amateur Preliminary card first fight: 4.30pm

Pro preliminary card first fight: 6:30pm

Main card first fight: 9:00pm