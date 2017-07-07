Fight Network Delivers Extensive UFC Fight Week Coverage, Including

THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE PRELIMS Live Across Canada

TORONTO – Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, will deliver extensive live UFC fight week coverage for THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE: JOHNSON vs. GAETHJE and UFC 213: NUNES vs. SHEVCHENKO 2 from Las Vegas, including live WEIGH-INS, PREFIGHT and POSTFIGHT shows and a live broadcast of THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE PRELIMS across Canada on Friday, July 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The coverage begins on Thursday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET with the live ceremonial WEIGH-INS for THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE: JOHNSON vs. GAETHJE, as headliners Michael “The Menace” Johnson and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje tip the scales ahead of their pivotal lightweight showdown in the main event.

On Friday, July 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET, Fight Network presents the live ceremonial WEIGH-INS for UFC 213: NUNES vs. SHEVCHENKO 2, as Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker all weigh in ahead of their five-round championship clashes on pay-per-view.

Immediately following the live weigh-ins, Fight Network will broadcast THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE PREFIGHT SHOW at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by the live PRELIMS at 7:00 p.m. ET.

THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE PREFIGHT SHOW will feature former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and retired contender Kenny Florian serving as desk analysts with host Karyn Bryant and reporter Megan Olivi conducting on-site interviews.

THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE PRELIMS will feature an intriguing women’s strawweight encounter between Angela “Overkill” Hill (6-3) and Ashley “SpiderMonkey” Yoder (5-2), a welterweight matchup between TUF contestants James Krause (23-8) and Tom “Da Tank” Gallicchio (19-10), a light heavyweight pairing between battle-tested veterans Ed “Short Fuse” Herman (24-12, 1NC) and CB “The Doberman” Dollaway (16-9), plus a women’s bantamweight matchup pitting Jessica “Evil” Eye against undefeated newcomer Aspen Ladd (5-0).

At the conclusion of Friday’s main card on TSN5, the live broadcast of THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER FINALE POSTFIGHT SHOW airs at approximately 12:00 a.m. ET, featuring highlights, analysis and post-fight interviews.

On Saturday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET, UFC middleweight champion Michael Biping will join the desk for the UFC 213 PREFIGHT SHOW, featuring final predictions and analysis from Las Vegas.

At the conclusion of Saturday’s pay-per-view, the live UFC 213 POSTFIGHT SHOW airs at approximately 1 a.m. ET, recapping all the exciting action.

Additional UFC fight week content on Fight Network includes Countdown to UFC 213, a behind-the-scenes look at the men and women involved in Saturday’s championship bouts, a three-hour special on UFC Hall of Fame inductee Kazushi Sakuraba entitled SAKURABA: GRACIE HUNTER, plus post-fight press conference highlights airing on Sunday, July 9.

For a full listing of Fight Network's broadcast schedule, please visit www.fightnetwork.com

