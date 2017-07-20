Fightstar 25 Fight Announcement Hein Pavier vs Edson Fonseca

Another massive fight to hit the Fightstar 25 card is the Interim WW Title bout between Hein Pavier and Edson Fonseca. With current champ HP van Staden still out with injury, the Fightstar match maker has decided to give the next two contenders the scrap they have been asking for. ” Why not? Both these guys deserve a shot at the belt, so let’s make it happen “said, Grant Oliff ” its the ultimate battle of styles, Angola vs South Africa this fight has everything to offer”

Catch this massive International bout at Fightstar 25 on the 5th August 2017 at Apache Night Clun Alberton Tickets are limited so make sure you book at computicket