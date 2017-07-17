FIGHTSTAR 25 FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT

It’s TIME!!!! After waiting for each other since Fightstar 20 NKOSI “The FUTURE” KING will get a chance to prove he is the Future when he steps in the Cage against his toughest opponent to date – The Current FW Champ CHUKS OKOLI

Set to fight each other at Fightstar 20 and 21 fate seemed to be keeping these two apart. With NKOSIs recent drop to Bantam, the Fightstar fans were at risk of never seeing these two going toe to toe. Currently, the FW CHAMP with a hard fought win over Elbert Steyn CHUCKS is confident that the FUTURE will be stopped.

In an absolute barn burner, these two champs will put it all on the line when they face off at FIGHTSTAR 25 for the FW STRAP. Be sure not to miss this one !!!!!!