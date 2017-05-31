Former UFC star Taylor Lapilus wins on boxing debut

Singapore, 29 May 2017 –The ex UFC star Taylor “Double Impact” Lapilus has won on his boxing debut at “The Roar of Singapore 2”. Organised by Ringstar Management Pte Ltd, the event took place last weekend (Saturday, 27 May 2017) at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Said the 24-year old French fighter after his winning start, “I will probably be back in the UFC at some point of my career. But for now, I will stick to boxing and keep my focus in my new professional career for couple fights and see how things go.”

Taylor Lapilus competed in the Bantamweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Despite being a hot prospect, he got the axe at UFC’s active roster purge earlier in February, this despite coming off a recent win. He had a UFC record of 3 wins to 1 loss. His MMA career record is 11 wins against 2 losses.