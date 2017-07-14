Full Bellator 181 Weigh-In Results & Photos

DEREK CAMPOS-BRANDON GIRTZ MEET FOR TRILOGY REMATCH DURING MAIN EVENT OF BELLATOR 181TOMORROW NIGHT

Complete Weigh-In Photos Here

THACKERVILLE, OKLA. — The official weigh-ins for Bellator 181: Campos vs. Girtz 3 took place this evening at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OKLA. The competitors are now ready for action tomorrow, with the event airing LIVE and FREE on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Main Card: (Live on SPIKE – 9 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT)

Catchweight Main Event: Derek Campos (155.4) vs. Brandon Girtz (157.7)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Kendall Grove (185.7) vs. John Salter (185)

Women’s Flyweight Feature Bout: Emily Ducote (124.4) vs. Jessica Middleton (125.9)

Bantamweight Feature Bout: Joe Warren (135.9) vs. Steve Garcia (134.5)

Preliminary Card: (Bellator.com – 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Will Florentino (170.9) vs. Jonathan Gary (169.1)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Aaron Rodriguez (184.8) vs. Romero Cotton (185.1)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kemmyelle Haley (170.1) vs. Logan Storley (170.3)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Andre Fialho (169.9) vs. A.J. Matthews (169.9)

Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Brittney Elkin (146) vs. Amanda Bell (144.2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: E.J. Brooks (170.9) vs. Guilherme Bomba (169.2)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Rhodes (185.2) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (185.6)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Treston Thomison (145.9) vs. Justin Lawrence (145.6)

Preliminary Heavyweight Bout: Valentín Moldavsky (234.8) vs. Carl Seumanutafa (263.6)

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Katy Collins (124.2) vs. Bruna Vargas (125)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Howard (135) vs. Johnny Marigo (135.1)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Guillermo Gomez (169.4) vs. Fernando Trevino (170.5)

