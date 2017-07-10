Full Fight Card Finalized for Brave’s Debut in Mexico

Brave Combat Federation has announced the full line-up for its first event in Mexico. Brave 7: Untamed will take place in Tijuana, on July 29th . The main event features a rematch between local heroes Alejandro Martínez and Fabian Quintanar, in a Featherweight matchup.

“Pato” and “El Aniquilador” first met during the third season of reality show The Ultimate Fighter Latin America. Martínez prevailed after a hard-fought battle, winning a split decision, and their encounter received Fight Of The Season honors. Now, they will run it back in front of their home fans as both fighters hail from Tijuana.

On the co-main event, Lightweight Ivan Castillo looks to rebound from a tough loss against Brazil’s Fighter of the Year Luan “Miau” Santiago as he battles American Chris “Taco” Padilla.

Elsewhere on the main card, Mexican MMA icon Antonio Duarte makes his Brave debut as “El Tigre” faces Hector Valenzuela. Former The Ultimate Fighter cast member Pablo Sabori also fights for the first time under the promotion as he battles Andrew Lagdaan.

Although Mohammad Fakhreddine is focused on his upcoming title shot at Welterweight, the Lebanese phenom will take a close look at Brave 7 as his little brother Hassan Fakhreddine makes his MMA debut against Rodrigo Reyes to round off the main card.

Main card:

Lightweight: Alejandro Martínez x Fabian Quintanar

Lightweight: Chris Padilla x Ivan Castillo

Featherweight: Andrew Lagdaan x Pablo Sabori

Bantamweight: Antonio Duarte x Hector Valenzuela

Welterweight: Hassan Fakhreddine x Rodrigo Reyes

Preliminary card:

Bantamweight: Ernesto Galán x Marco Beristain

Welterweight: Jimmy Harbison x Sam Ramiro Martínez

Featherweight: Irving Hernández x Kevin Amador

Featherweight: Benny Pineda x Victor Tirado

Featherweight: Saul Cabrera x Jaime Florez