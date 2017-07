Have you seen the trailer for Dojo Fights 2: Submission Tournament? “Dojo Fights 2: Submission Tournament” is held on July 8 at Coliseo Aldo Chamochumbi Magdalena.

With the participation of the best exponents of jiu jitsu, grappling and luta livre national.

The confrontation and draw rivals on Wednesday, July 5 will be held at the Dragon Barranco. Careo and draw rivals

Wednesday 5th July between 8.30pm and 10.30pm at the disco El Dragon de Barranco (Av. Nicolas de Pierola 168) will be held the Fight Party, where the draw which will determine who will face off in the square will and in the octagonal, and it will end in a confrontation between the rivals. The entrance to the dragon is free until 10 pm.Dojo tickets Fights 2

Tickets Dojo Fights 2: Submission Tournament are sold in S / 50 (fifty soles) and can find in the store Pochos 161 Bolivar Street Fights in Miraflores, through Facebook page MMA Fusion , through App Joinnus or by writing directly to the inbox Facebook page Fights Dojo. Press Accreditation

The presence of our friends in the press is very important to spread the sport in the country. We invite you to be part of the event: to be accredited, just have to the following link https://goo.gl/gIUa5N and we will contact to confirm your accreditation.