INAUGURAL EVENT IN SURABAYA POSTPONED

21 July 2017 – Singapore: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has announced that its inaugural event in Surabaya, Indonesia, ONE: CONQUEST OF KINGS initially set for 29 July, is currently being rescheduled due to logistical issues and has been postponed as of further notice.

ONE Championship has always put on incredible live events in Indonesia, and four additional events are being planned in the country for 2018. Fans can expect to see Indonesian martial arts superstars in featured bouts such as “The Terminator” Sunoto, Stefer Rahardian, and Anthony “The Archangel” Engelen, to name a few.

ONE Championship is set for another blockbuster evening of world-class entertainment with its second historic event in Macao, China. On 5 August , ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS will once again light up the Cotai Arena of The Venetian Macao with a showcase of authentic martial arts action. In the main event, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil will take on top contender Andrew Leone of the United States.