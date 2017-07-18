Injured Masio Fullen not fighting at Brave 7, hopes to witness clean sweep for teammates

Former Brave title challenger Masio Fullen won’t be able to fight on the promotion’s first trip to Mexico, his home country, set to take place on July 29th , in Tijuana. But that doesn’t mean the Mexican Featherweight isn’t excited for the event.

After injuring his right hand during the battle against Elias Boudegzdame, which crowned the French-Algerian as Brave’s first ever world champion, Fullen is still on the sidelines. However, he hopes to see a clean sweep for his team in Tijuana and will be there to witness the event. “Lobo” trains alongside main event fighter Alejandro “Pato” Martínez and Pablo Sabori. They will face Fabian Quintanar and Andrew Lagdaan, respectively.

“I’m not upset (about missing Brave 7 due to injury). I understand my situation perfectly and I’m very excited to see a lot of my friends forming the card for this Brave event in Mexico”, said Fullen in an interview with website “SportsRants”.

While he’s not focused on fighting right now, the Featherweight is still excited for his future with the company. Fullen admits Lucas “Mineiro” Martins is next in line for a title shot against current champ Boudegzdame, but warns he wants to get back on track soon to earn another title shot. The Mexican hopes to be fit by November and wants to squeeze another fight before the year’s end.

“I am here to fight whoever Brave says. I cannot wait to have something signed and return to the cage to give them more wars. I’m looking for that show in November. I just hope to be healed and ready to go. Respect to the champion and the challenger but in the same way, I go after them too.”