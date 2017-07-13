Inspired by Germany’s 7-1, Timo Feucht aims Brave title and predicts new tragedy for Brazil

On July 8, 2014, Germany faced the host nation Brazil in the semifinal of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in a match that’s forever in the history of sports. In one of the most shocking results ever seen, the German squad performed nearly perfection and beat Brazil 7-1 in front of almost 60,000 people. The win paved the way for the country’s fourth World Cup title.

Three years after the biggest tragedy in Brazilian sports history, a German fighter wants to come to Brazil and impose another crushing defeat to the local fans. 21-year-old Timo Feucht is undefeated in his professional MMA career and is set to fight for Brave Combat Federation’s inaugural Light Heavyweight title against Brazil’s Klidson de Abreu in Curitiba.

Feucht spoke Germany’s MMA website “GNP1” and recalled the 7-1 match, promising another loss at home for the Brazilians.

“I will put it this way, having the fans behind you at home is always great and pushes you. But fighting for the Brave Light Heavyweight title is all the motivation you need. But on Brave 8, there will be another loss for Brazil, this time in MMA. We’re definitely not going to Brazil to come back in 2nd place. We want to bring back the gold to Leipzig”, says “Teddy”.

At just 21 years of age, Feucht has a unique opportunity in front of him. And while he sees a title fight as a win-win this early in his career, the Light Heavyweight prospect knows that a loss won’t set him back too much, although he’s planning to take home the gold.

“I always said I want to set my goals humbly but then you get such an opportunity with Brave. My intention is to move forward step by step and keep myself grounded. I don’t want to jump into something without thought and then end up going down in flames. It should be the right moment. Like you said, I am only 21 years old. I still have everything ahead of me. Even a loss wouldn’t take me down massively because I have all the time in the world make it up”, guarantees Feucht.