*** Its no joke when Cairns sets his sights ***

Contender Promotions Fight Federation’s November 18th Event hots up as they announce another Pro bout added to the card.

John ‘Joker’ Cairns of Millennium Martial Arts is CONFIRMED and will be fighting under Pro K-1 rules in this Contender K-1 Superfight.

Cairns is young, eager and climbing the ranks with a real passion for K-1, his eagerness to compete makes him one to watch out for on November 18th.

Cairns opponent will be confirmed soon and he stated that whoever gets placed across from him will have to bring something ultra special if they even want to consider leaving with the win.

Stay tuned to Contender Promotions Fight Federation for all the latest details and announcements.

Tickets on sale soon priced as follows

Standing Ticket – £30

Seated Ticket – £35

VIP Table – £500 seats 10, include waitress service, table wine and snacks, fast track entry and Hostess on the evening

Executive VIP Table ( strictly 2 available ) – £700 seats 10, includes waitress service, snacks and executive VIP drinks package, closest ring side table to the action, 10 signed posters from main card fighters, hostess meet and greet with immediate seating, photo opportunity with Special Guest