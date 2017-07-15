Jimmy Flick Upsets Johnny Bedford with D’Arce Choke Submission in the Main Event on ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 16’

This just in… JIMMY FLICK UPSETS JOHNNY BEDFORD WITH D’ARCE CHOKE SUBMISSION IN THE MAIN EVENT ON ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 16’ Headlining bantamweight prospect Jimmy Flick (10-3) upset UFC veteran Johnny Bedford (23-13-1) tonight, catching him in a D’Arce choke and winning by technical submission in the third round on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 16.

Watch Flick’s lights-out submission and more highlights from LFA 16 on YouTube here.

In another highlight-reel finish earlier in the night, Geoff Neal (7-2) lived up to his nickname, “Hands of Steel,” by dropping Bilal Williams (8-4) with a knockout punch near the end of the first round. Check out a GIF of the KO on Twitter here.

Photos from tonight’s event are available for media use via Dropbox here (credit Richard Burmaster/Legacy Fighting Alliance).

Official LFA 16 Results are as follows: