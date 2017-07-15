Jimmy Flick Upsets Johnny Bedford with D’Arce Choke Submission in the Main Event on ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 16’
Headlining bantamweight prospect Jimmy Flick (10-3) upset UFC veteran Johnny Bedford (23-13-1) tonight, catching him in a D’Arce choke and winning by technical submission in the third round on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 16.
Watch Flick’s lights-out submission and more highlights from LFA 16 on YouTube here.
In another highlight-reel finish earlier in the night, Geoff Neal (7-2) lived up to his nickname, “Hands of Steel,” by dropping Bilal Williams (8-4) with a knockout punch near the end of the first round. Check out a GIF of the KO on Twitter here.
Photos from tonight’s event are available for media use via Dropbox here (credit Richard Burmaster/Legacy Fighting Alliance).
Official LFA 16 Results are as follows:
- Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Jimmy Flick (10-3) caught Johnny Bedford (23-13-1) in a D’Arce choke to win by technical submission at 3:09 in round three.
- Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Miles Johns (5-0) defeated Levi Mowles (6-3) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).
- Catchweight Fight (140 pounds) – Steven Peterson (15-5) caught Ryan Hollis (12-11) in a rear naked choke to win via submission at 1:43 in round two.
- Welterweight Fight – Geoff Neal (7-2) knocked out Bilal Williams (8-4) at 4:43 in round one.
- Featherweight Fight – Damon Jackson (12-2-1, 1 NC) submitted Eliazar Rodriguez (8-7) with a rear naked choke at 3:49 in round one.
- Bantamweight Fight – Brandon Lewis (4-0) sunk a rear naked choke on Cameron Miller (3-1) to win by submission at 1:44 in round two.
- Catchweight Fight (150 pounds) – Fernando Salas (5-1) defeated Jessie Vasquez (2-3) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).