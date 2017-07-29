Jo Nattawut Defends His Super Welterweight Belt & Chip Moraza-Pollard Wins Title on Lion Fight 37

This just in…

JO NATTAWUT DEFENDS HIS SUPER WELTERWEIGHT BELT AND CHIP MORAZA-POLLARD WINS HIS FIRST MUAY THAI TITLE ON ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 37’

In a closely contested headlining fight, Super Welterweight Champion Jo Nattawut (63-6-2) held off Muay Thai legend Petchtanong Banchamek (345-52-1) to retain his belt by unanimous decision tonight on AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 37.

Earlier, with the Lion Fight Cruiserweight Title on the line, rising star Chip Moraza-Pollard (5-0) took out fellow undefeated prospect Paul Banasiak (5-1) with a dominant unanimous decision victory, capped off by a head-kick knockdown with seconds left in the fight.

Watch full highlights from tonight’s Muay Thai action here, presented by AXS TV FIGHTS commentators Pat Miletich and Ron Kruck.

Official Lion Fight 37 Results are as follows: