Jo Nattawut Defends His Super Welterweight Belt & Chip Moraza-Pollard Wins Title on Lion Fight 37
In a closely contested headlining fight, Super Welterweight Champion Jo Nattawut (63-6-2) held off Muay Thai legend Petchtanong Banchamek (345-52-1) to retain his belt by unanimous decision tonight on AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 37.
Earlier, with the Lion Fight Cruiserweight Title on the line, rising star Chip Moraza-Pollard (5-0) took out fellow undefeated prospect Paul Banasiak (5-1) with a dominant unanimous decision victory, capped off by a head-kick knockdown with seconds left in the fight.
Official Lion Fight 37 Results are as follows:
- Main Event – Super Welterweight Title Fight – Jo Nattawut (63-6-2) outlasted Petchtanong Banchamek (345-52-1) to win by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47).
- Co-Main Event – Cruiserweight Title Fight – Chip Moraza-Pollard (5-0) defeated Paul Banasiak (5-1) by unanimous decision (48-46, 49-45, 49-45).
- Lightweight Fight – Amine Ballafrikh (9-3) dominated Johncy Lindor (2-1) for three rounds before winning by TKO (referee stoppage at 2:23).
- Welterweight Fight – Eric Rocha (4-3) made quick work of Alexander Olave (4-4) with three knockdowns in under a minute to win by TKO at 0:45 in round one.
- Heavyweight Fight – Steve Walker (1-0) scored a first round TKO over Lewis Rumsey (0-1) at 2:04.
- Super Lightweight Fight – Geoffrey Then (2-0) defeated Soap Am (3-1) by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46).