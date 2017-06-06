Jose Aldo: F*** it, because I’ll come back, because we go down so we can get back up!

Jose Aldo took a devastating loss to Max Holloway at UFC 212 and although there’s been some talk of retirement, it looks like we will see more of Jose Aldo inside the Octagon… Check out his recent Facebook post

“Be content to act, and leave the talking to others” – Baltasar Gracian

I only have to thank my ‘dad’ Andre Pederneiras, the best team in the world, Nova Uniao, because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be the people’s champion, and (thank) all my trainers, who did a super well done job and got me ready, and all my fans who are always with me, here’s my love and my thank you. I’m speechless with all the love I’ve received until today, and every word you send to me. Thank you.

The rest, fuck it, because I’ll come back, because we go down so we can get back up!! That’s it!! We’ll be back!!