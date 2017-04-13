JOYA JUNIOR FIGHT LEAGUE #1

The long-awaited date & venue is now set for the first collaboration between Contender Promotions ‘ own Garry Bell, and Duel Fight Sports ‘ David Weild. 2nd July 2017

In association with the WKA – World Kickboxing Association – JOYA Fight League aims to showcase the the best of local & national kickboxing talent, on an exclusive, junior – only, Summer Gala, to be held at Newcastle ‘s NE6 Suite.

All junior fighters will wear Joya Fight Gear gloves and bodyshields for K-1 Light, and gloves for the Light-contact and Full-contact divisions.

‘JOYA’ is one of Europe’s leading fight brands with some of the World’s leading fighters wearing them. Joya also sponsors the biggest kickboxing promotion in the World – GLORY!

JOYA Fight League #1 will feature ‘K-1 and Kickboxing ‘ bouts, for competitors aged between 5-19 years of age.

PLEASE GET IN TOUCH ASAP TO REGISTER YOUR JUNIOR FIGHTERS.

Categories:

Light-contact Kickboxing (juniors only)

K-1 Light (juniors only)

For fair matching, please include:

Name

Gym

Age

Height

Weight

Record(s)

Training Duration