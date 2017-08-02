

Julian Marquez earns a UFC contract with a perfectly timed headkick

Julian Marquez was a huge underdog going into his fight with Phil Hawes on WEEK 4 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series but Marquez didn’t pay attention to any of that and was not going to let betting lines get in the way of his dreams. Phil Hawes came out strong in Round 1 and was able to take Marquez down but as the round went on you could tell that Hawes put everything into the takedowns and was starting to slow down. When Round 2 began you could see that Hawes was gassed and Julian Marquez showed fans why his nickname is “The Cuban Missile Crisis”. Marquez unloaded and picked his shots wisely until he saw an opening and landed a vicious headkick that flattened Hawes.

Check out Dana White’s reaction…

Julian Marquez improves his record to 6-1 and earned himself a UFC contract and we can’t wait to see him on a UFC fight card in Kansas City!