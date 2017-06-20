King of the Cage Returns to Cannery Casino Hotel on July 15 for “FUTURE LEGENDS 37”

Main Event – KOTC Amateur Jr. Welterweight World Title (155 lbs.) Anthony Jimenez (9-1), San Bernardino, California (Adrenaline) vs. Isaiah Culpepper (5-0), Riverside, California (Dunbar BJJ). Jimenez is the current KOTC Amateur Jr. Welterweight champion and has won his last 9 fights. Culpepper is undefeated and top ranked.

This event will be broadcast live in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 5:00 pm. and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cannerycasino.com, Cannery Casino Hotel Box Office or call (702) 856-5470. Event card subject to change.