King of the Cage Returns to Cannery Casino Hotel on July 15 for “FUTURE LEGENDS 37”
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (June 19, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 15, 2017 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by current KOTC Amateur Jr. Welterweight Champion Anthony Jimenez
defending his title against Isaiah Culpepper
and featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.
Fight card includes:
Main Event – KOTC Amateur Jr. Welterweight World Title (155 lbs.)
Anthony Jimenez (9-1), San Bernardino, California (Adrenaline) vs. Isaiah Culpepper (5-0), Riverside, California (Dunbar BJJ). Jimenez is the current KOTC Amateur Jr. Welterweight champion and has won his last 9 fights. Culpepper is undefeated and top ranked.
Co-Main Event – Featherweight 145 lbs.
Roderick “The Quiet One” Sharpe, Las Vegas, Nevada (Palomino MMA) vs. Julian “Wild Child” Waterbury, Fullerton, California.
Co-Main Event – Middleweight 185 lbs.
Jered Gwerder (2-0), Las Vegas, Nevada (Xtreme Couture) vs. Billy Elekana (2-0), Las Vegas, Nevada (Uprising MMA).
Featured Event – Welterweight 170 lbs.
Silverado Garcia, Arizona vs. Brian Williams, Las Vegas, Nevada (Asylum MMA).
Other Featured Fights Include:
- Frederick Powell vs. Bryan Hales
- Tommy McMillen vs. Jose Orozco
- Ricky Elekana vs. Matt Bailey
- Mike Tim vs. Anthony Roque
- Donn De La Cruz vs. Victor Burton
This event will be broadcast live in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.
Doors open at 5:00 pm. and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cannerycasino.com, Cannery Casino Hotel Box Office or call (702) 856-5470. Event card subject to change.