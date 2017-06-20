King of the Cage Returns to Cannery Casino Hotel on July 15 for “FUTURE LEGENDS 37”

By on
e9cdf5db-cab2-48f8-ad6b-cab725442e94

King of the Cage Returns to Cannery Casino Hotel on July 15 for “FUTURE LEGENDS 37”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

King of the Cage Returns to Cannery Casino Hotel on July 15 for “FUTURE LEGENDS 37”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (June 19, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 15, 2017 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by current KOTC Amateur Jr. Welterweight Champion Anthony Jimenezdefending his title against Isaiah Culpepper and featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – KOTC Amateur Jr. Welterweight World Title (155 lbs.)
Anthony Jimenez (9-1), San Bernardino, California (Adrenaline) vs. Isaiah Culpepper (5-0), Riverside, California (Dunbar BJJ). Jimenez is the current KOTC Amateur Jr. Welterweight champion and has won his last 9 fights. Culpepper is undefeated and top ranked.

Co-Main Event – Featherweight 145 lbs. 
Roderick “The Quiet One” Sharpe, Las Vegas, Nevada (Palomino MMA) vs. Julian “Wild Child” Waterbury, Fullerton, California.

Co-Main Event – Middleweight 185 lbs. 
Jered Gwerder (2-0), Las Vegas, Nevada (Xtreme Couture) vs. Billy Elekana (2-0), Las Vegas, Nevada (Uprising MMA).

Featured Event – Welterweight 170 lbs. 
Silverado Garcia, Arizona vs. Brian Williams, Las Vegas, Nevada (Asylum MMA). 

Other Featured Fights Include:

  • Frederick Powell vs. Bryan Hales
  • Tommy McMillen vs. Jose Orozco
  • Ricky Elekana vs. Matt Bailey
  • Mike Tim vs. Anthony Roque
  • Donn De La Cruz vs. Victor Burton
This event will be broadcast live in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 5:00 pm. and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cannerycasino.com, Cannery Casino Hotel Box Office or call (702) 856-5470. Event card subject to change.

Official Hashtag: #KOTCFL37
Upcoming Events
24
JUNE
Oroville, CA
Gold Country Casino
1
JULY
Philadelphia, PA
SugarHouse Casino
8
JULY
Washington, PA
Meadows Casino
8
JULY
Rio Rancho, NM
Santa Ana Star Center
15
JULY
Las Vegas, NV
Cannery Casino & Hotel
15
JULY
Sloan, IA
WinnaVegas Casino
5
AUGUST
Lincoln City, OR
Chinook Winds Casino Resort
MORE
About King of the Cage

After performing over 500 events since its inception in 1998, King of the Cage has proven to be a leader in the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts. No other production has promoted more fights than King of the Cage. KOTC has and continues to promote shows globally, including the United States and foreign countries such as: England, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, Japan, Australia and Philippines.

King of the Cage is available weekly to over 50 million homes in the United States on cable and satellite television on MAVTV, owned by Lucas Oil and also airs in more than 50 countries worldwide.

King of the Cage has been a career staple for countless stars including Ronda Rousey, Forrest Griffin, Quinton Rampage Jackson, Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillishaw, Demetrious Johnson, Robbie Lawler, Rory MacDonald, Rashad Evans, Krazy Horse, Keith Jardine, Mac Danzig, Urijah Faber, Joe Stevenson, and Diego Sanchez.

King of the Cage recently secured a broadcast deal with the UFC, allowing FIGHTPASS to broadcast all events internationally. They also have the rights domestically one year after each event and the initial airings on MAVTV.

Visit at http://www.kingofthecage.com.

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment