King of the Cage Returns to Chinook Winds Casino Resort on August 5 for “FRACTURED”

ANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (July 10, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, Oregon on Saturday, August 5, 2017 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by current KOTC Welterweight Championdefending his title againstand in the co-main eventvs.in the Women’s Catchweight Division.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – KOTC Welterweight World Title (170 lbs.)

Current KOTC Welterweight ChampionBen “BenorBrake” Egli (9-1), Tigard, Oregon (Burke Muay Thai) Tyson “The Antihero” Jeffries (15-6), Vancouver,



Washington (Gracie Barra). This will be Egli’s third title defense. In his last bout, he defeated his opponent with an impressive first-round submission.Jeffries, who has won his last four fights, is top ranked. Co-Main Event – Women’s Catchweight (120 lbs.) Glena “Heartless” Avila , Vancouver, Washington (Fistcuffs) vs. Katie Howard , Portland, Oregon (GIRLS Gym). Both fighters are top ranked. Featured Event – Light Heavyweight 205 lbs. Dylan Potter (5-2) from Olympia, Washington (Eatonville MMA) vs. Ronny Markes (17-5), Portland, Oregon (Gracie Barra). Both fighters are coming off first round victories and are top ranked. Junior Welterweight – 160 lbs. Ryan Walker (7-3), Vancouver, Washington (Gracie Barra) vs. Scotty “Hammerfist” Hao (3-1), Kona, Hawaii.

Other featured fighters on the card:Chance Gabriel vs. Keith Wolf Tunde Arigbon Vs. Zach Vanzile Alex Aguilar Vs.Aaron Bowles Other fighters appearing include Johnny James, Fernando Alvarado, Kristen Maaranen, Thomas Patrick Dakota Benson, Stephen Pedersen, Joy Edwards.This event will be broadcast in over 50 million US households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV and Verizon FiOS (810).) Check your local cable provider in your areaDoors at 5 pm / Fights at 6 pm For more information or to Purchase tickets, please call 1-888-MAIN-ACT (624-6228) or go online to www.chinookwindscasino.com.With or in person at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort Box Office. All ages. Event card and schedule are subject to change.