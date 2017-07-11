FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE King of the Cage Returns to Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort on August 17 for “NEXT IN LINE” Tony Lopez defending His title against Jordan Currie and Killian These defending his KOTC Amateur Middleweight Title. ANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (July 10, 2017) – King of the Cage returns to Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort in Worley, Idaho on Thursday, August 17, 2017 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by a Heavyweight World Title showdown between current KOTC Championdefending His title againstanddefending his KOTC Amateur Middleweight Title. Fight card includes: Main Event – KOTC Heavyweight World Title Current KOTC Heavyweight Champion Tony “Kryptonite” Lopez , Yucaipa, California (Team Kryptonite) Jordan Currie , Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (Trevor Prangley’s AKA).Lopez, Who has 52 wins in his professional career and is the current KOTC Heavyweight Champion, has held the Light Heavyweight, Heavyweight, and Super Heavyweight Titles multiple times and is the # 1 ranked fighter. Currie is top ranked. Featured Event – KOTC Amateur Middleweight Title (185 lbs.) Current KOTC Amateur Middleweight ChampionKillian “The Infamous” Estes (8-0), Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (AKA) vs. TBD Estes, who is undefeated, won the title in his last fight with an impressive performance. Other fighters appearing on the card include Adam Smith, Sonia Sillan, Johnny Valimont, Jesse Gengler, Chris Dempsey, Dustin Winter, Elliott Conn, Dakota Schnall, Bryce Walden, Jesse Jacobsen, Matt Main, Elijah Ross, Adam Smith, Jordan Currie, Killian Estes, Cordell Chunn, Josiah Thompson, Malick Slack,John Connors, Sergio Chavez, Matt Holden, Nick Masonholder, Chuancy Blanton, Taylor Rogers, Nick Raskell, Marinna Vela, Johnny Valimont, John Naccarato, April Martinich, Jesse Simpson, Brady Hiestand This event will be broadcast in over 50 million US households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider in your area. Doors open at 6 pm and fights start at 7 pm. Reserve seating, VIP, and ringside tickets are on sale now.For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cdacasino.com or at the Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel box office. Event card and schedule are subject to change. April Martinich, Jesse Simpson, Brady Hiestand This event will be broadcast in over 50 million US households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider in your area. Doors open at 6 pm and fights start at 7 pm. Reserve seating, VIP, and ringside tickets are on sale now.For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cdacasino.com or at the Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel box office. Event card and schedule are subject to change. April Martinich, Jesse Simpson, Brady Hiestand This event will be broadcast in over 50 million US households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider in your area. Doors open at 6 pm and fights start at 7 pm. Reserve seating, VIP, and ringside tickets are on sale now.For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cdacasino.com or at the Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel box office. Event card and schedule are subject to change. And ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cdacasino.com or at the Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel box office.Event card and schedule are subject to change. And ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cdacasino.com or at the Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel box office. Event card and schedule are subject to change. Official Hashtag: #KOTCNextInLine