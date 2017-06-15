King of the Cage Returns to Santa Ana Star Center on July 8 for “CHOSEN FEW”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (June 14, 2017) – King of the Cage returns to Albuquerque, NM, live at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico with a nationally broadcast event headlined by a showdown between KOTC World Champion, who holds three World Titles vs.for the KOTC Bantamweight World Championship and two Women fights featuringvs.andvs.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – KOTC Bantamweight World Title 145 lbs.

Juan “Spaniard” Archuleta (15-1), Hesperia, California (Cobra Kai) vs. Vince Murdock (10-3) Sacramento, California (Team Alpha Male). Archuleta currently holds three KOTC titles in the Lightweight, Bantamweight and Flyweight divisions. In his last fight, he defended his title with KO in 24 seconds of the first round. Murdock has won his last two bouts and is top ranked.

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight 135 lbs.

Brenda “Boom Boom” Gonzales (8-3), Albuquerque, New Mexico (FIT NHB) vs.Nicole “Fidget” Upshaw (1-0), Tucson, Arizona. Gonzales, who has won her last two fights impressively is ranked #1 in the Flyweight division. Upshaw won her professional debut in her last bout.

Co-Main Event – Women’s Atomweight 105 lbs.

Jayme Hinshaw, Albuquerque, New Mexico (FIT NHB) vs. Kelly Vilarino, Ashland, Oregon (Ashland Jiu Jitsu Academy). Both fighters are top ranked.

Featured Event – Flyweight 135 lbs.

Tim “Timbo Slice” Sosa (9-5), Albuquerque, New Mexico (FIT NHB) vs. TBD. Sosa, who has won his last three fights, is the current KOTC Jr. Flyweight champion.

Featured Event – Bantamweight 145. lbs.

Frank Baca (14-3), Albuquerque, New Mexico (FIT NHB) vs. TBD.

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Jess Martinez, Santa Fe, New Mexico (SF BJJ/Superior Fitness vs. Esias Gordo, Aztec, New Mexico (Zia Fight Club). Martinez, who is undefeated in both his professional and amateur career, won his pro debut with second round KO. Gordo was undefeated in his amateur career and is making his professional debut.

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Chris Brown, Albuquerque, New Mexico (Jackson/Wink) vs. Andy Varela, El Paso, Texas (10th Planet BJJ).

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Sherwin Price, Albuquerque, New Mexico (FIT NHB) vs. Shem Prieto, El Paso, Texas (Independent). Price, who won the KOTC World Amateur Championships in 2016, is undefeated in both his professional and amateur career.

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

John Sparks, Albuquerque, New Mexico (Jackson Wink) vs. TBD.

Other Fighters on the Card:

Shania Arrendando, Ronald Smith, Ozzy Chavez, Chase Emerer, James Barreras, Aaron Montano, Tyrel Wisdom, Sterling Peak, Chris Rojas.

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 5:00 pm. and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.santaanastarcenter.com or call 888.694.4849. Event card subject to change.