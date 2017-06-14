King of the Cage Returns to The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel on July 8 for “SHORT RANGE”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (June 13, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to The Meadows Casino in Washington, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 8, 2017 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by aMiddleweight bout featuring current Light Heavyweight champion Jason Butcher, as well as featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Middleweight 185 lbs.

Current Light Heavyweight champion Jason Butcher (10-2), Huntington, West Virginia vs. TBD in a non-title bout. Butcher is a rising MMA star, and won the title in his last fight with an impressive first round KO.

Co-Main Event – Flyweight 135 lbs.

Chris “Shoe Tie Cleaning Lady” McKinney, Beckley, West Virginia vs. Marquis Johnson, Columbus, Ohio. McKinney is a local favorite coming off a first round victory in his last fight. Johnson has won his last 4 fights.

Featured Event – Amateur Heavyweight World Title

Current champion David “Barbarossa” White (4-0), Greencastle, Pennsylvania (Tactical Combat Academy) vs. Lucas Kailing (4-1), Kenosha, Wisconsin. White, who will defend his belt, won the title in last fight. Both are top ranked.

Jr. Welterweight 160 lbs.

Chris Brooks, Youngstown, Ohio vs. Rick Morais, Detroit, Michigan.

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Christopher “No Brotherly Love” Humes-Mitchell, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania vs. Donny Korbel, Youngstown, Ohio

*Fight Card Subject to Change

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. and fights start at 7:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. All Ages welcome. Under 18 must be accompanied by an Adult.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visitwww.ticketmaster.com/event/1600527E02D2D2F3 or call (724) 503-1200.