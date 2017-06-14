King of the Cage Returns to The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel on July 8 for “SHORT RANGE”

King of the Cage Returns to The Meadows Casino Racetrack Hotel on July 8 for “SHORT RANGE”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (June 13, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to The Meadows Casino in Washington, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 8, 2017 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by a
Middleweight bout featuring current Light Heavyweight champion Jason Butcher, as well as featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Middleweight 185 lbs.
Current Light Heavyweight champion Jason Butcher (10-2), Huntington, West Virginia vs. TBD in a non-title bout. Butcher is a rising MMA star, and won the title in his last fight with an impressive first round KO.

Co-Main Event – Flyweight 135 lbs. 
Chris “Shoe Tie Cleaning Lady” McKinney, Beckley, West Virginia vs. Marquis Johnson, Columbus, Ohio. McKinney is a local favorite coming off a first round victory in his last fight. Johnson has won his last 4 fights.

Featured Event – Amateur Heavyweight World Title 
Current champion David “Barbarossa” White (4-0), Greencastle, Pennsylvania (Tactical Combat Academy) vs. Lucas Kailing (4-1), Kenosha, Wisconsin. White, who will defend his belt, won the title in last fight. Both are top ranked.

Jr. Welterweight 160 lbs. 
Chris Brooks, Youngstown, Ohio vs. Rick Morais, Detroit, Michigan.

Bantamweight 145 lbs. 
Christopher “No Brotherly Love” Humes-Mitchell, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania vs. Donny Korbel, Youngstown, Ohio

*Fight Card Subject to Change

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. and fights start at 7:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. All Ages welcome. Under 18 must be accompanied by an Adult.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visitwww.ticketmaster.com/event/1600527E02D2D2F3 or call (724) 503-1200.

Official Hashtag: #KOTCShortRange
About King of the Cage

After performing over 500 events since its inception in 1998, King of the Cage has proven to be a leader in the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts. No other production has promoted more fights than King of the Cage. KOTC has and continues to promote shows globally, including the United States and foreign countries such as: England, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, Japan, Australia and Philippines.

King of the Cage is available weekly to over 50 million homes in the United States on cable and satellite television on MAVTV, owned by Lucas Oil and also airs in more than 50 countries worldwide.

King of the Cage has been a career staple for countless stars including Ronda Rousey, Forrest Griffin, Quinton Rampage Jackson, Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillishaw, Demetrious Johnson, Robbie Lawler, Rory MacDonald, Rashad Evans, Krazy Horse, Keith Jardine, Mac Danzig, Urijah Faber, Joe Stevenson, and Diego Sanchez.

King of the Cage recently secured a broadcast deal with the UFC, allowing FIGHTPASS to broadcast all events internationally. They also have the rights domestically one year after each event and the initial airings on MAVTV.

Visit at http://www.kingofthecage.com.

