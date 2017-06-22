King of the Cage Returns to WinnaVegas Casino Resort on July 15 for “MAXIMUM INTENSITY”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (June 21, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa on Saturday, July 15, 2017 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by a Welterweight showdown betweenagainstand a Light Heavyweight battle betweenvs.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Welterweight 170 lbs.

Kyle Angerman, Des Moines, Iowa (Porcelli’s Training Center) vs. Heath Mammen, Correctionville, Iowa. Angerman is undefeated and has knocked out his last two opponents in the first round. Mammen is making his professional debut.

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight 205 lbs.

Bradan Erdman, North Platte, Nebraska (691on1 Fitness) vs. Erick Murray, Omaha, Nebraska. Erdman is the former World Amateur Champion and is undefeated in his professional career. Murray is a top lightweight prospect.

Heavyweight

Adam Graybill, Council Bluffs, Iowa (Elite Performance MMA) vs. Brad Scholten, Merrill, Iowa

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Emeka Ifekandu, Omaha, Nebraska vs.Jorge Serrano from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports)

Welterweight 170 lbs.

Jesse Free, Sioux City, Iowa vs. Cody Garness, Cannon Falls, Minnesota

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Drako Rodriguez from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports) vs. Dominic Martin, East Moline, Illinois

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Ricky Ortiz, Sioux City, Iowa vs. TBD

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Roy Magna, Sioux City, Iowa vs. TBD

Welterweight 170 lbs.

Cesar Mercado from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports) vs. TBD

***Fight Card Subject to Change***

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 4:30 pm. and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.winnavegas.com or call (712) 428-9466. Event card subject to change.