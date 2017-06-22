King of the Cage Returns to WinnaVegas Casino Resort on July 15 for “MAXIMUM INTENSITY”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (June 21, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa on Saturday, July 15, 2017 with a nationally broadcast event headlined by a Welterweight showdown between Kyle Angerman against Heath Mammen and a Light Heavyweight battle between Bradan Erdman vs. Erick Murray.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Welterweight 170 lbs.
Kyle Angerman, Des Moines, Iowa (Porcelli’s Training Center) vs. Heath Mammen, Correctionville, Iowa. Angerman is undefeated and has knocked out his last two opponents in the first round. Mammen is making his professional debut.

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight 205 lbs.
Bradan Erdman, North Platte, Nebraska (691on1 Fitness) vs. Erick Murray, Omaha, Nebraska. Erdman is the former World Amateur Champion and is undefeated in his professional career. Murray is a top lightweight prospect.

Heavyweight
Adam Graybill, Council Bluffs, Iowa (Elite Performance MMA) vs. Brad Scholten, Merrill, Iowa

Flyweight 135 lbs.
Emeka Ifekandu, Omaha, Nebraska vs.Jorge Serrano from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports)

Welterweight 170 lbs. 
Jesse Free, Sioux City, Iowa vs. Cody Garness, Cannon Falls, Minnesota

Bantamweight 145 lbs.  
Drako Rodriguez from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports) vs. Dominic Martin, East Moline, Illinois

Bantamweight 145 lbs. 
Ricky Ortiz, Sioux City, Iowa vs. TBD

Flyweight 135 lbs. 
Roy Magna, Sioux City, Iowa vs. TBD

Welterweight 170 lbs.
Cesar Mercado from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports) vs. TBD

***Fight Card Subject to Change***

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 4:30 pm. and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.winnavegas.com or call (712) 428-9466. Event card subject to change.

Official Hashtag: #KOTCMaxIntensity
About King of the Cage

After performing over 500 events since its inception in 1998, King of the Cage has proven to be a leader in the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts. No other production has promoted more fights than King of the Cage. KOTC has and continues to promote shows globally, including the United States and foreign countries such as: England, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, Japan, Australia and Philippines.

King of the Cage is available weekly to over 50 million homes in the United States on cable and satellite television on MAVTV, owned by Lucas Oil and also airs in more than 50 countries worldwide. 

King of the Cage has been a career staple for countless stars including Ronda Rousey, Forrest Griffin, Quinton Rampage Jackson, Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillishaw, Demetrious Johnson, Robbie Lawler, Rory MacDonald, Rashad Evans, Krazy Horse, Keith Jardine, Mac Danzig, Urijah Faber, Joe Stevenson, and Diego Sanchez. 

King of the Cage recently secured a broadcast deal with the UFC, allowing FIGHTPASS to broadcast all events internationally. They also have the rights domestically one year after each event and the initial airings on MAVTV.

Visit athttp://www.kingofthecage.com.

