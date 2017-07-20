Klidson Abreu responds to Timo Feucht’s taunts: ‘I’ll make sure this time it’s 7×1 to Brazil’

Klidson Abreu will be making his second Brave appearance at home. The Light Heavyweight contender will fight for his division’s inaugural belt in the main event of Brave 8: The Rise of Champions, on August 12th, in Curitiba, Brazil. The jiu-jitsu specialist knows he faces a tough task against undefeated prospect Timo Feucht, but the German’s trash talk wasn’t well received by the Brazilian.

Feucht said in an interview with German’s leading MMA website “GNP1” that he hoped for a repeat of the 2014 World Cup semifinal, when Germany beat Brazil with a score of 7×1 and went on to become world champions for the fourth time in Brazilian soil. Klidson Abreu says he hopes to return the favor when the two meet inside the Brave cage.

“He talked about Brazil x Germany in the World Cup, but MMA is an individual sport. I’m not going to take it easy on him. This belt stays in Brazil. This time, it will be 7×1 to Brazil because he’s only landing one punch on me the entire fight. I’ll put a stamp on him. Feucht is coming back to Germany with a fist mark on his face”, claimed Abreu in an interview with Brazil’s leading MMA website Combate.com.

Even though the Brazilian vows to make a statement in his fight against Feucht, he admits his opponent is talented, but trusts the hard work he puts in on the Evolução Thai gym, home of MMA notables such as Wanderlei Silva, Serginho Moraes and Francisco Trinaldo.

“He’s a young fighter, very tall and has good standup. But I’m going in there to break him. I trust a lot in my training and I want to represent Brazil in the best way I can. I’m going in there to finish this guy, for sure”, says Abreu.

Brave 8: The Rise of Champions is scheduled to take place on August 12th, in Curitiba, Brazil. It will mark the second Brave show in the birthplace of MMA, after March’s Brave 3: Battle in Brazil. Aside from the main event, two of Brave’s biggest stars will collide with the inaugural Welterweight title on the line: Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine faces Englishman Carl Booth in the co-main event of the evening.