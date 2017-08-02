LEW LONG vs GAEL GRIMAUD HEADS QUARTET OF BOUT ADDITIONS FOR CAGE WARRIORS 86

Tuesday, Aug 1st, 2017

Welsh welterweight star will face French veteran at Indigo at The O2 as the fight card for London starts to take shape

Welsh welterweight contender Lew Long returns to action on September 16 looking to stake his claim for a shot at the Cage Warriors 170lb title.

Long will take on French veteran Gael Grimaud in an eagerly-anticipated clash at Cage Warriors 86 at Indigo at The O2.

The Welshman scored a quick, yet disappointing, victory in his last outing at Cage Warriors with his eagerly-awaited bout with Che Mills cut short by an early injury to Mills in the opening seconds, depriving fans of an exciting contest and preventing Long from showcasing his skills against a former UFC athlete.

Now Long returns looking to deliver a statement performance against seasoned Grimaud, who has lost just twice in his last 13 contests.

Also confirmed for September 16 are three more contests, with Cage Warriors veteran Warren Kee set to take on Miro Jurkovic, Darren O’Gorman facing Brian Bouland and James Webb going up against Arvydas Juska.

The night’s main event sees newly-crowned Cage Warriors bantamweight champion Nathaniel Wood put his belt on the line against Welsh challenger Josh ‘Crazy Horse’ Reed.

CAGE WARRIORS 86: CONFIRMED BOUTS
(Order TBC)
Nathaniel Wood v Josh Reed (bantamweight title)
Dean Truman v Corrin Eaton
Lew Long v Gael Grimaud
Sam Creasey v Paul Marin
Warren Kee v Miro Jurkovic
Darren O’Gorman v Brian Bouland
James Webb v Arvydas Juska
Tickets for the event are available from just £16 via Axs.com.
www.CageWarriors.com

