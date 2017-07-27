Lion Fight 37 Weigh-In Results

Title fights locked following Lion Fight 37 weigh-in

All bouts, including a pair of high-profile title matchups, are set to go following the official weigh-in for Lion Fight 37 which takes places on Friday, July 28 at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The six-bout main card airs live on AXS TV Fights in the United States as well as on Fight Network throughout Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

In the main event, two-division champion “Smokin” Jo Nattawut (62-7-2) puts his super welterweight belt on the line against Thai superstar Petchtanong “Petch” Banchamek (345-51-1). Nattawut stepped off the scale at 153 lbs., while Petchtanong was on the mark at 155 lbs.

The co-main event will see the crowning of an inaugural Lion Fight cruiserweight champion as two undefeated American sensations clash. Chip “The Surgeon” Moraza-Pollard (4-0) weighed in at 184 lbs. with his rival Paul “The Reaper” Banasiak (5-0) coming in at 185 lbs.

Weigh-in results for the other four main-card bouts of Lion Fight 37 were:

Lightweight

Johncy “The Kickboxer” Lindor (2-0; Miami, Florida) – 135 lbs.

Amine “The Freak” Ballafrikh (8-4; Sterling, Virginia) – 136 lbs.

Welterweight

Eric Rocha (3-3; Toronto, Canada) – 144 lbs.

Alexander Olave (4-3; Fairfax, Virginia) – 145 lbs.

Heavyweight

Lewis Rumsey (Pro Debut; Williamsport, Pennsylvania) – 210 lbs.

Steve “The Sleep” Walker (Pro Debut; Boston, Massachusetts) – 208 lbs.

Super Lightweight

Soap Am (3-0-1; Cambridge, Massachusetts) – 140 lbs.

Geoffrey Then (1-0; Danbury, Connecticut) – 140 lbs.

Pro Prelim – Welterweight

Trevor Ragin (0-1; Richmond, Virginia) – 147 lbs.

Keeman Diop (Pro Debut; Silver Springs, Maryland) – 147 lbs.

Amateur Prelims

Super Welterweight

Matt Brady (Exeter, New Hampshire) – 149 lbs.

Jurrell Laronal (Boston, Massachusetts) – 151 lbs.

Super Middleweight

Pat Kirby (Boston, Massachusetts) – 165 lbs.

Mike Colon (New Britain, Connecticut) – 162 lbs.

Super Welterweight

Harry Milliken (Lowell, Massachusetts) – 155 lbs.

Slawek Gubernat (Hartford, Connecticut) – 154 lbs.

Note: The pro prelim bout between Ricardo Mixco and Michael Whaley was dropped after Whaley failed to complete his medicals.

