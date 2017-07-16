McIntyre wins title with upset at CageSport 46

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 15, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. – Bobby McIntyre is your new CageSport lightweight champion.

In one of the biggest upsets in CageSport history, McIntyre captured the CageSport 155-pound championship by defeating Julian Erosa by first round TKO in the main event of CageSport 46 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday.

McIntyre (6-4) floored Erosa with a short right then quickly capitalized on the knockdown with a series of punches, leading to the fight being called at 3 minutes, 28 seconds.

Erosa (19-5) was making the second defense of his lightweight title.

Erosa won the title by defeating Justin Harrington by first-round submission in February before besting Harrington in the rematch by first-round KO in April.

McIntyre wasn’t the only one to secure a title on the night as Journey Newson claimed the vacant CageSport bantamweight championship by defeating Anthony Zender by second round TKO (:24).

Newson upped his career mark to 6-1. Zender entered the title bout 8-1 in his last nine fights with his only setback coming against Newson in December.

The crowd didn’t have to wait very long to see some fireworks as Justin Milani and Steve Vasquez both came out swinging in the opening contest. Milani connected on a vicious left during the early exchange, flooring Vasquez and forcing the referee to wave things off just 18 seconds into the first round of their 185-pound bout.

Nick Coughran may have generated the loudest crowd reaction of the night following his victory at 186 pounds.

In a display of sportsmanship, Coughran extended his glove to opponent Jorge Cordoba at the start of their match. Cordoba briefly tapped Coughran’s fist then immediately hammered him with a strike.

The move drew boos from the crowd as Cordoba proceeded to pummel and bloody a dazed Coughran with punches over the next 90 seconds.

Coughran, however, was able to withstand the barrage and rallied to win by first-round rear naked choke (2:15), which put the Emerald Queen Casino crowd into a frenzy.

Eric Higaonna improved his record to 8-2 by scoring a split decision victory over a very game Jose Hernandez. Judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.

Also on the undercard, Armando Best defeated Bryce Walden at 145 pounds by third round TKO (1:07), Wyatt Gonzalez won his 156-pound match against Tyrone Henderson by third-round rear naked choke (2:10) and Justin Hugo knocked off fellow 146-pounder Jordan Mackin, winning via first-round arm bar (2:05).

CageSport 46 results:

Main Event – CageSport Lightweight Championship

Bobby McIntyre d. Julian Erosa, TKO (1st round, 3:28)

Co-main event – CageSport Bantamweight Championship

Journey Newson d. Anthony Zender, TKO (2nd round, :24)

Undercard

136 pounds: Eric Higaonna d. Jose Hernandez, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

146 pounds: Justin Hugo d. Jordan Mackin, arm bar (1st round, 2:05)

156 pounds: Wyatt Gonzalez d. Tyrone Henderson, rear naked choke (3rd round, 2:10)

186 pounds: Nick Coughran d. Jorge Cordoba, rear-naked choke (1st round, 2:15)

145 pounds: Armando Best d. Bryce Walden, TKO (3rd round, 1:07)

185 pounds: Justin Milani d. Steve Vasquez, TKO (1st round, :18)

