Meet Cris Williams and Dylan Atkinson this Sunday @ 5pm

|Kick-off “Fight Week” onSunday, July 16th at 5pm
Portland, OR – Join the FCFF, Cris Williams, Dylan Atkinson, Saul Gallegos Ruiz, and Johnny James Jr. onSunday, July 16th at Bridge City Fight Shop at 5pm. Help the FCFF kick-off “Fight Week” at our Press Conferencefor Rumble @ The Roseland 93 on Saturday, July 22nd.
The FCFF will host a press conference and FCFF fight fans are encouraged to come and participate by asking questions. BONUS – by your Rumble 93 tickets at Bridge City and you can skip the online processing fee!
The FCFF’s 125-pound Champion Isiah Garza will be participating in real time on Facebook LIVE, along with Dominick Abalos, and Bend, Oregon’s Dylan Grell. Undercard highlights: Nathan Smith and Caysea McBride will also be at Bridge City Fight Shop on Sunday, July 16th.
FB Event: press conference/fighter Q&A session.