Meet Cris Williams and Dylan Atkinson this Sunday @ 5pm

Disclaimer All fights are subject to change without notice. Kick-off "Fight Week" on Sunday, July 16th at 5pm Portland, OR – Join the FCFF, Cris Williams, Dylan Atkinson, Saul Gallegos Ruiz, and Johnny James Jr. onSunday, July 16th at Bridge City Fight Shop at 5pm. Help the FCFF kick-off "Fight Week" at our Press Conferencefor Rumble @ The Roseland 93 on Saturday, July 22nd. The FCFF will host a press conference and FCFF fight fans are encouraged to come and participate by asking questions. BONUS – by your Rumble 93 tickets at Bridge City and you can skip the online processing fee! The FCFF's 125-pound Champion Isiah Garza will be participating in real time on Facebook LIVE, along with Dominick Abalos, and Bend, Oregon's Dylan Grell. Undercard highlights: Nathan Smith and Caysea McBride will also be at Bridge City Fight Shop on Sunday, July 16th. FB Event: press conference/fighter Q&A session. More on facebook! About the FCFF

The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program.