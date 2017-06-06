MMAmadhouse “LiVE” 235 with Yonah Yisrael, Jerrod Jennings, Brad Stafford, Jacob Dorman and Steven Gagnon

MMAmadhouse “LiVE” 235

After a little time off we are back and with a new host, Joshua Shackerford. This week on “LiVE” he is bringing you an all C4 Fighting Championships “Night of Champions” special two hour show.

Promoter for C4FC, Yonah Yisrael, will be kicking off the show. Next up is Jerrod Jennings, a Pro fighter who will be one-half of the Main event at “Night of Champions”. We will find out how his camp has been and what the fans can expect on the 17th. Following that we have Brad Stafford, who is another Pro fighter and one-half of the Co-Main, breaking down his fight with us. We are not done folks…To round out the show we have two tough amateur fighters who are both defending thier titles. Jacob Dorman at 145 is looking to add to his run of wins and bring his name into the TOP 10 ammy 145 in the state. Last, but far from least is one bad-ass guy, my good friend and one of the owners of MMAmadhouse – Steven Gagnon at 170. Steven is looking to keep his title and move his name in the mix for top 170lbs fighters in the state.

Join the show on Friday the 9th at 10pm ET / 9pm CT / 7pm PT

Saturday 06.17.2017 at 7:00 PM ET

C4 Fighting Championships 4: Night of Champions

Paducah Expo

Paducah, Kentucky, United States

Doors Open at 6pm

Show Starts at 7pm

Ticket info: 2705562692

The World Leader In Local MMA News – MMAmadhouse.com

#SupportLocalMMA #MadhouseLiVE