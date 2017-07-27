MMAmadhouse “LiVE” 236 Kyle Lee, Najee Blackwell, Rakim Talley and Caleb Miller

MMAmadhouse “LiVE” 236

Host, Joshua Shackerford will be talking Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships this week on “LiVE”. He is bringing you the main and co main fighters for some one on one interviews.

Ok folks here are the four fighters for the show.

Kyle Lee: Main event 185 title (Ammy)

Najee Blackwell: Main event 185 title (Ammy)

Kyle and Najee are fighting in a rematch for the title. Kyle got the win in Johnathan’s first show. It was a crazy good fight.

Rakim Talley: Co Main event 185 #1 contender (ammy)

Caleb miller: Co Main event 185 #1 contender (Ammy)

Caleb and Rakim are in a #1 contender fight. Winner gets the shot at 185 lbs. Both fighters extremely talented and should make for a serious contender to the title.

Join the show on Friday the 28th at 9pm ET / 8pm CT / 6pm PT

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting

Date: August 19, 2017

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Venue: Mid TN Expo

**Tickets On Sale Now**

#JohnathanIveysCageFightingChampionships

The World Leader In Local MMA News – MMAmadhouse.com

#SupportLocalMMA #MadhouseLiVE