By on
MMAmadhouse “LiVE” 236 Kyle Lee, Najee Blackwell, Rakim Talley and Caleb Miller

MMAmadhouse “LiVE” 236

20106471_1490593834331418_5263846905269886341_nHost, Joshua Shackerford will be talking  Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships this week on “LiVE”. He is bringing you the main and co main fighters for some one on one interviews.

Ok folks here are the four fighters for the show.

Kyle Lee: Main event 185 title (Ammy)

Najee Blackwell: Main event 185 title (Ammy)

Kyle and Najee are fighting  in a rematch for the title. Kyle got the win in Johnathan’s first show. It was a crazy good fight.

Rakim Talley: Co Main event 185 #1 contender (ammy)

Caleb miller: Co Main event 185 #1 contender (Ammy)

Caleb and Rakim are in a #1 contender fight. Winner gets the shot at 185 lbs. Both fighters extremely talented and should make for a serious contender to the title.

Join the show on Friday the 28th at 9pm ET / 8pm CT / 6pm PT

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting
Date: August 19, 2017
Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Venue: Mid TN Expo
**Tickets On Sale Now**
#JohnathanIveysCageFightingChampionships

