MMAmadhouse’s Meet The Fighter: BLU

Meet The Fighter

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 2

Date: August 19, 2017

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Venue: Mid TN Expo

Team Madhouse’s Joshua Shackleford meets some of the fighter ahead of Johnathan Ivey‘s Cage Fighting Championships 2

JS Madhouse: It is good to meet you. Would you introduce yourself for the fans with a small bio about who you are, where you are from,your record and any gym you represent.

BLU: I go by the name BLU. My home town is Bronx NY. My record is 2-0 I hold the fly weight belt for A&A promotion and I fighting out of Harris Holt gym.

JS Madhouse:What got you into combat sports?

BLU: Well I’ve been wrestling for 7 years and been doing BJJ for 4 years. Then I came to Clarkville where I met pro fighter Jacob Kilburn and the Harris Holt gang. They said hey if you want to get in the cage we can make it happen. I have the skills might as well use it right.

JS Madhouse: What do you think is your best attribute in the cage?

BLU: My speed and athleticism

JS Madhouse: With so many fighters fighting for different goals what is yours?

BLU: I don’t really have a goal this is all just for fun and experience for me

JS Madhouse: What is the hardest thing to give up during fight camp?

BLU: Sweets and fast foods

JS Madhouse: Give the fans some insight on how you see the fight going on Aug 19th at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 2?

BLU: Well the first show was a hit and I’m pretty sure with the line up of fighters on this 2nd show it’s going to be one hell of a show for the fan and fighter. I know I’m excited this is my 2nd time showing up on an event that is hosted by one of the greatest legends in MMA

JS Madhouse: Please take some time for yourself to give any shout outs or show love to anybody you need to.

BLU: I love go give a shout out to the Harris Holt gang, Jacob Kilburn, lance Boyd, and Ricky Ward, also big shout out to my army family 584th for their support and encouragement for me, also I have go end it with my GOD FAMILY and their support and prayers.