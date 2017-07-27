MMAmadhouse’s Meet The Fighter: Chaz Jourdan

Meet The Fighter

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting

Date: August 19, 2017

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Venue: Mid TN Expo

**Tickets On Sale Now**

#JohnathanIveysCageFightingChampionships

Team Madhouse’s Joshua Shackleford meets some of the fighter ahead of Johnathan Ivey‘s Cage Fighting Championships 2

JS Madhouse: It is good to meet you. Would you introduce yourself for the fans with a small bio about who you are, where you are from,your record and any gym you represent.

Chaz Jourdan: I’m Chaz Jourdan and I’m from small town Camden, TN, I got into mma actually 10 years and always been on and off with it, my record is 8-3-1, and I started off with kapeller mma Out of Mckenzie then good friend of mine started a gym in my home town. So I started training both places to eventually just my home town cause it was easier for me. I actually do not represent any mma gym anymore, doing my own thing with Charlie Dystra and Ricco Ralston helping me.

JS Madhouse:What got you into combat sports?

Chaz Jourdan: Actually it’s kinda funny story, had older brother who of course was toughest guy I knew and I’ve seen a lot of fighters to train and I thought it was cool idea …… haha which I didn ‘ T at the time, I thought they have got to be some dudes here in TN and surrounding, I did one fight which I won, they stopped doing it and I kept going with it and I am

JS Madhouse: What do you think is your best attribute in the cage?

Chaz Jourdan: I’m not really sure, I feel like that saying jack of all trades but master of none.

JS Madhouse: With so many fighters fighting for different goals what is yours?

Chaz Jourdan: Really just to go out there to put a good show on for the fans.

JS Madhouse: What is the hardest thing to give up during fight camp?

Chaz Jourdan: Just the time I take away from my beautiful wife and two wonderful little boys.

JS Madhouse: Give the fans some insight on how you see the fight going on Aug19th at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 2?

Chaz Jourdan: I’ve had all different wins from knockouts, tkos, submission or going to decision so night hopefully ends with my hand raised one of those ways but I’ve heard he’s a tough guy so fans might get to see a 3 round war

JS Madhouse: Give the fans some insight on how you see the fight going on Aug 19th at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 2?

Chaz Jourdan: Just thanks to all my friends and family supporting me through all this.