MMAmadhouse’s Meet The Fighter: Jason Herring

Meet The Fighter

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 2

Date: August 19, 2017

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Venue: Mid TN Expo

Team Madhouse’s Joshua Shackleford meets some of the fighter ahead of Johnathan Ivey‘s Cage Fighting Championships 2

JS Madhouse: Good to meet you. Would you introduce yourself for the fans with a small bio about who you are, where you are from,your record and any gym you represent.

Jason Herring: My name is Jason Herring and I reside in south central Kentucky. I’ve been a social worker for over 10 years and I hold 2 degrees from Western Kentucky University. Currently I hold a 3-0 record in MMA with all my fights ending in the first round via KO or TKO. I am also 0-0-1 in kickboxing. I represent Harvey’s Gym, Bowling Green Boxing Academy, and Bowling Green Judo Club.

JS Madhouse:What got you into combat sports?

Jason Herring: I used to think that combat sports were barbaric, then I had a friend that began to tell me about some of the more technical aspects of it and I fell in love with it…thus began my journey or training and competing.

JS Madhouse: What do you think is your best attribute in the cage?

Jason Herring: I believe my best attribute is my ability to stay calm in tense situations.

JS Madhouse: With so many fighters fighting for different goals what is yours?

Jason Herring: My goal is to compete against myself and to be better than I was in the previous match. I love the spirit of competition and the bond that comes along with training and competing.

JS Madhouse: With today’s combat sports world focused on branding how much time do you work on or think about your brand?

Jason Herring: I don’t really think about my brand at all. I just train hard, learn new things, and compete. It always shocks me when people tell me they think that I’m a dangerous fighter or highly skilled because I don’t think about it. I just continue to study and train in various martial arts, and compete.

JS Madhouse: What is the hardest thing to give up during fight camp?

Jason Herring: For me, the most difficult thing to give up is social time with friends and family. I don’t mind the food because in general I eat healthy even if I’m not competing. I’m also not a big drinker so I don’t miss that either.

JS Madhouse: Give the fans some insight on how you see the fight going on Aug 19th at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 2?

Jason Herring: I believe that on August 19th there will be fireworks between my opponent Tyler Dempsey and I. I also believe that it will end with him lying on the canvas and me getting my hand raised. We will hug and congratulate each other after the match then discuss the details of the fight and have some laughs.

JS Madhouse: Please take some time for yourself to give any shout outs or show love to anybody you need to.

Jason Herring: Shout out to BG Boxing Academy, Harvey’s Gym, BG Judo Club, and all my training partners.