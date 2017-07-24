MMAmadhouse’s Meet The Fighter: Mike Johnson

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting

Date: August 19, 2017

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Venue: Mid TN Expo

Team Madhouse’s Joshua Shackleford meets some of the fighter ahead of Johnathan Ivey‘s Cage Fighting Championships 2

JS Madhouse: It is good to meet you. Would you introduce yourself for the fans with a small bio about who you are, where you are from,your record and any gym you represent.

Mike Johnson: My name is Mike Johnson I’m from Nashville TN my current MMA record is 1-0 I fight under Jason Mathery from the academy of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

JS Madhouse:What got you into combat sports?

Mike Johnson: I’ve always had a passion for combat sports ever since I was a child watching UFC It has always been a dream of mine to step into the cage and fight but as I grew older I lost sight of that goal but now I’m taking advantage of the opportunities in front of me .

JS Madhouse: What do you think is your best attribute in the cage?

Mike Johnson: I mainly train Jiu Jitsu among other things but ground work is what I focus on more so that is a good attribute for me but also my determination and dedication.

JS Madhouse: With so many fighters fighting for different goals what is yours?

Mike Johnson: My goal is to become the best fighter I can become and work towards getting a sponsorship so I can train full time.

JS Madhouse: With today’s combat sports world focused on branding how much time do you work on or think about your brand?

Mike Johnson: Honestly I haven’t focused on my personal branding at all I feel like it’s a little early in my career for that. I just want to be a easy fighter for people to work with I just focus on my training and the quality of my training.

JS Madhouse: What is the hardest thing to give up during fight camp?

Mike Johnson: The hardest thing for me to give up during fight camp is free time I train a lot harder for fights than normal training so that’s means not as much social time.

JS Madhouse: Give the fans some insight on how you see the fight going on Aug 19th at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 2?

Mike Johnson: I don’t know how this fight is going to go my opponent is a very good fighter training out of a very respectable gym with very knowledgeable coaches I believe its going to be a hard fight but a very good one.

JS Madhouse: Please take some time for yourself to give any shout outs or show love to anybody you need to.

Mike Johnson: I’d like to thank god first of all. my coaches Jason Matherly and Chuck Locke and all my training partners for putting in the time to help me. my friends and family for there support last but not least I want to take the time to thank Jonathon Ivey for another opportunity to fight for him he is a very experienced fighter means a lot to be on his card I just want to put on a good show