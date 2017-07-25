MMAmadhouse’s Meet The Fighter: Tyler Edwards

Meet The Fighter

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting

Date: August 19, 2017

Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Venue: Mid TN Expo

**Tickets On Sale Now**

#JohnathanIveysCageFightingChampionships

Team Madhouse’s Joshua Shackleford meets some of the fighter ahead of Johnathan Ivey‘s Cage Fighting Championships 2

JS Madhouse: It is good to meet you. Would you introduce yourself for the fans with a small bio about who you are, where you are from,your record and any gym you represent.

Tyler Edwards: My name is Tyler “Nyquil” Edwards, I’m from Hartsville, TN. I am 7-3 about to be 8-3 and I train out of guardian mma in Lebanon, TN.

JS Madhouse:What got you into combat sports?

Tyler Edwards: I started mma in 2015, my best friend Simeon Ring for years tried to get me in the cage An finally I decided to. I signed up for my first fight before I started training.

JS Madhouse: What do you think is your best attribute in the cage?

Tyler Edwards: I’m random in there, you don’t know if I’m gonna knock you out or submit you, just know he will be finished.

JS Madhouse: With so many fighters fighting for different goals what is yours?

Tyler Edwards: It’s part of me, the purest form of competition, my main goal in this is to take it to the top An become World Champion.

JS Madhouse: With today’s combat sports world focused on branding how much time do you work on or think about your brand?

Tyler Edwards: I want to be the guy that draws folks in by the way I finish my opponents, no one likes decisions. I am a finisher an that’s what I want you to expect.

JS Madhouse: What is the hardest thing to give up during fight camp?

Tyler Edwards: I like my food but anything that comes easy isn’t worth it. The grind is real An I embrace it every time.

JS Madhouse: Give the fans some insight on how you see the fight going on Aug 19th at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 2?

Tyler Edwards: I can tell you this do not blink when that bell rings, I’m coming out ready for anything he has to offer me but he will be asleep in round 1.

JS Madhouse: Please take some time for yourself to give any shout outs or show love to anybody you need to.

Tyler Edwards: Love everyone who is coming out to watch An to cheer me on. Thank you to my family An teammates for the support it means a lot An I am truly grateful.