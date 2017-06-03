NATHANIEL WOOD GOES FROM ‘THE PROSPECT’ TO ‘THE CHAMPION’ WITH KNOCKOUT WIN AT CAGE WARRIORS 84

Nathaniel Wood went from ‘The Prospect’ to Cage Warriors champion with a five-star performance in the main event of Cage Warriors 84 in London.

The young bantamweight – a protege of former UFC bantamweight legend Brad ‘One Punch’ Pickett – demolished Swiss submission ace Marko Kovacevic with a slick final combination to claim a first-round knockout win and become the first Londoner to capture Cage Warriors championship gold.

The co-main event saw Norwegian powerhouse Kenneth Bergh produced an impressive performance to submit veteran Norman Paraisy.

After a well-contested opening round, Bergh made the decisive breakthrough in the second, reversing position on the mat after taking a punishing knee to the body, then locking up a standing guillotine choke to force the submission mid-way through the second round.

Former welterweight title challenger Matt Inman delivered three dominant rounds to outpoint Brad Wheeler in one of his most impressive performances in the Cage Warriors octagon.

The SBG Manchester man dominated on the feet and on the mat to earn two 10-8 rounds on two of the three scorecards as he ran out a comfortable winner with scores of 30-25, 30-25, 30-26.

Alexander ‘Bad Romance’ Jacobsen staked his claim for a shot at the Cage Warriors lightweight title after racking up his eighth straight career win with victory over Tom Green.

The Danish powerhouse was taken all the way to the scorecards for the first time in his career, but claimed a landslide win with scores of 30-27, 30-26, 30-26, before calling for a shot at the Cage Warriors title currently held by Chris Fishgold.

In the night’s opening main card bout, Craig ‘Thundercat’ White produced a superb performance to submit Håkon Foss in just 78 seconds. White rocked Foss, then locked up a guillotine choke to force the tap.