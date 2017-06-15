NATHANIEL WOOD SET FOR INDIGO RETURN

AT CAGE WARRIORS 86

September 16

Cage Warriors bantamweight world champion Nathaniel ‘The Prospect’ Wood will return to action on home soil once more as he bids to negotiate his first successful world title defence.

The news was initially announced on ITV London News yesterday, as Wood – who captured the title with a thrilling stoppage win over Swiss contender Marko Kovacevic at Cage Warriors 84 – gets set to put his newly-acquired belt on the line for the very first time.

The identity of his first challenger will be revealed in due course, but Wood’s addition to the September 16 event will doubtless spark plenty of interest as fans look to see the Londoner in action once again.

Tickets for the event are available with a very limited early-bird offer of 20% off the standard ticket price, with tickets starting at just £16.

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan said: “It’s impossible not to be excited when a local boy wins big in front of his own people, and that’s exactly what happened to Nathaniel.

“But as the old phrase goes, winning a world title is tough, but hanging on to it is even tougher. I’m sure the fans will join me in our excitement at seeing Nathaniel taking on the challenge of his first title defence.”

Tickets for Cage Warriors 86 are available via cagewarriors.com.