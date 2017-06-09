New YouTube show features round-up of Brave Combat Federation’s latest news

Brave Combat Federation has taken the latest step towards global expansion with the premier of Brave News, a weekly round-up of the promotion’s latest news and developments. Focused on the daily routine of fighters, plus fight announcements and other newsworthy subjects, Brave News aims to be the go-to show for everything Brave-related.

Hosted by cage announcer Carlos Kremer, the first show is already available on YouTube and focuses on fighters such as Cristiano “Pequeno” Souza and Thiago “Monstro” Vieira, as they spend time away from their home country of Brazil to work with world-class athletes such as Phil Davis and Andy Souwer.

Another segment shows how Muslim fighters are training during the sacred period of Ramadan. Welterweight phenom Mohammad Fakhreddine push to legalise mixed martial arts in Syria, his “second country” is also on demand in this week’s episode, which also features the likes of Ottman Azaitar, Jeremy “Pitbull” Smith and Brave hopeful Tareik Suleiman.

Brave News drops exclusively on YouTube every Thursday, on Brave Combat Federation’s official channel at https://www.youtube.com/BraveMMAF.

