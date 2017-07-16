*** Northeast Superstar sets his sights on Gold ***

Contender Promotions Fight Federation have landed an international star to make an appearance on November 18th

Northern Kings very own Juan Cervantes will be competing on November 18th for a Pro K-1 CPFF Title.

Cervantes, an Enfusion combatant is renowned both nationally and Internationally for his graceful yet devastating style that leave opponents bewildered and the crowd in awe.

Juan Cervantes will face a top competitor that is already pencilled in and just ironing out the finer details before we announce this epic bout.

Stay tuned to Contender Promotions Fight Federation for all the latest details and announcements.

Tickets on sale soon priced as follows

Standing Ticket – £30

Seated Ticket – £35

VIP Table – £500 seats 10, include waitress service, table wine and snacks, fast track entry and Hostess on the evening

Executive VIP Table ( strictly 2 available ) – £700 seats 10, includes waitress service, snacks and executive VIP drinks package, closest ring side table to the action, 10 signed posters from main card fighters, hostess meet and greet with immediate seating, photo opportunity with Special Guest