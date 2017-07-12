OC Fair Free Free WIth SummerFist X MMA Show Ticket

How about the best sports and entertainment offer in Southern California this summer!

Listen to this …Buy a ticket to SummerFist 10 on Sunday, July 16th during the OC Fair and receive:

*Admission to the OC Fair Free

* A $15 discount off each ticket to the big Pro Boxing Show from the Queen Mary on Saturday, July 29th which will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.

OK, let’s start with SummerFist 10. This is the big Mixed Martial Arts show in the Action Sports Arena that begins at 6pm on Sunday, July 16th. A reserved cage side floor seat is just $30 (which included admission to the OC Fair) or you can purchase a Grandstand seat for $25.

PLUS, for every ticket you purchase for SummerFist 10 you get 15 off of each $60 ticket you purchase for the big Rumble On The Water 2 pro boxing show at the Queen Mary on Saturday, July 29th which will be televised live on the CBS Sports Network.

To take advantage of this great sports & entertainment offer and order tickets, call or email Drew Englebrecht at (949) 760-3131 or fightpromotions@gmail.com