OFFICIAL BELLATOR 181: CAMPOS VS. GIRTZ 3 RESULTS & PHOTOS

July 14, 2017

Derek Campos (18-6) defeated Brandon Girtz (14-6) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round two

John Salter (14-3) defeated Kendall Grove (23-17) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:37 of round one

Emily Ducote (6-2) defeated Jessica Middleton (2-2) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Joe Warren (15-6) defeated Steve Garcia (7-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Preliminary Card Results:

Jonathan Gary (13-8-2) defeated Will Florentino (5-5)via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Romero Cotton (1-0) defeated Aaron Rodriguez (0-1) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Logan Storley (6-0) defeated Kemmyelle Haley (7-5) via TKO (elbows) at 1:44 of round one

Andre Fialho (19-1) defeated A.J. Matthews (8-7) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Amanda Bell (5-4) defeated Brittney Elkin (3-4) via TKO (punches) 4:56 of round two

E.J. Brooks (11-5) defeated Guilherme Bomba (9-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Rafael Lovato Jr. (6-0) defeated Mike Rhodes (10-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:59 of round one

Justin Lawrence (10-4) defeated Treston Thomison (10-6) via TKO (doctor stoppage) 3:34 of round one

Valentin Moldavsky (6-1) defeated Carl Seumanutafa (10-8) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Katy Collins (7-2) defeated Bruna Vargas (2-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jordan Howard (10-3) defeated Johnny Marigo (4-1) via KO (punches) 1:26 of round one

Guillermo Gomez (0-0) vs. Fernando Trevino (1-0) – Scratched