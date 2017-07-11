OFFICIAL RESULTS – MMA EXPERIENCE 2

ALEXANDRE HOFFMANN AND JANAILSON LIMA ARE CHAMPIONS MMA 2 EXPERIENCE IN PORTO ALEGRE

The last Saturday night was special for those who attended the Novotel Porto Alegre Tres Figueiras in search of entertainment and MMA show. Nine fights were mixed to various attractions that brought to the hotel in the capital gaucho climate of the great Las Vegas casinos. At the end of the night, the Gaucho Alexandre Hoffmann and Pernambuco Janailson Lima was anointed them big winners, each taking the belt in its class home.

Amid the general public that packed the dependencies of Novotel Tres Figueiras, was the governing body of the Fight Night 2, with CEO Bruno Gagliasso and his partner Roberto Baldacconi, director Rodrigo Huerta and matchmaker Tiago Okamura. Besides them, the congressman and world champion in judo, João Derly, and players of the Guild, and Douglas Maicon, also took the night of fights and fun.

Inside the Octagon, only one of nine fights went to decision of the arbitrators. The other eight clashes ended with knockout and submission shows. In the fights worth belt, Pernambuco Janailson Lima won the Para Jhose Vagner unanimous decision and won the inaugural title in the flyweight category. In the main event, the gaucho Alexandre Hoffmann defended his middleweight belt winning the Uruguayan Pablo “Mutant” Rodriguez by TKO in the first round.

The next edition of MMA Experience takes place on October 28th at the Arena Gremio in Porto Alegre, with the participation of tri-heavyweight champion of Jungle Fight, Dirlei Hand Stone.

average weight Dispute belt (84 kg): Alexandre Hoffmann Pablo Rodriguez won by TKO (2:00 R1)

Dispute flyweight belt (57 kg): Janailson Lima won Jhose Vagner unanimous decision

bantamweight (61 kg): Giovani Costa Juan Gonzalez won by submission (0:42 R3)

Welter (77 kg): Estevão Beninca Diovani Katial won by knockout (R1 2:12)

Light weight (70 kg) Marcelo Garcia Moises Andrade won by TKO (R1 3:19)

Means weight-average (77 kg): Diego Fernando Luis Berghanm won by TKO (R1 1:33)

Bantam (61 kg): Wallace Pires won by Yuri Silva completion (R1 2:22)

Average weight (84 kg): Alessandro Robson de Barros Macedo won by TKO (1:55 R1)

bantamweight (61 kg): Marcos Vinicius Jonathan Mendez won by submission (3:30 R2)

Photos: Itamar Aguiar / Agency Freelancer

