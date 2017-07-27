Oklahoma Fighters Battle Alongside 12 year-old Diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Several Oklahoma communities and businesses are coming together to show support for a 12 year-old Oklahoma boy recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The businesses and organizations may seem to not have much in common but one 12 year-old boy with a huge grin and zeal for life have brought them together in the biggest fight of his life. Twelve year-old Brock Rinken, of Blanchard, Okla. was diagnosed June 14th with stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He will be on a 2 year chemo plan, doing chemo treatments twice a week at Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Brock’s family is a long time friend of professional MMA Cage fighter and Golden Glove Boxer Dee Burchfield, who also serves as matchmaker for Rage in the Cage. With an upcoming event in the works, the Rage in the Cage staff stepped up to show Brock just how many cage fighters are behind him in his own battle. This Saturday’s event Rage in the Cage 53:Battling for Brock is dedicated to Rinkin.

It will actually be a 2 day event as several of the Rage in the Cage sponsors have stepped up wanting to raise funds for Rinkin as well. Friday, July 28 the Rage in the Cage 53 fighters will weigh-in at Pie Five Pizza in Yukon at 2121 S. Yukon Parkway. Pie Five is generously offering 20% of the profits from this weigh in event to #battlingforbrock.

Then on the following night, Saturday, July 29 Rinkin will be front row as Rage in the Cage showcases a stacked fight card featuring Oklahoma’s top MMA talent. Knockerball in the cage will also be featured at intermission with a special performance by the Jack Rowdy Band. Brock Rinkin will have a booth at the event with t-shirts and Knockerball tickets for sale to raise funds for medical expenses. The event will be held at the Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market Event Center at 311 S. Klein. Doors open at 6:30 pm, fights begin at 8 pm. Tickets are available at www.stubwire.com for this all ages event. Visit Rage in the Cage OKC on Facebook for more details or call (405) 630-9719.

