ONE CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES TELEVISION DEAL WITH PAN LATIN AMERICA BROADCAST GIANT CLARO SPORTS

26 July 2017 – Singapore: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced a blockbuster broadcast partnership with Claro Sports, a multimedia sports information platform that serves Latin America, excluding Brazil. The deal is set to allow Claro Sports access to ONE Championship content, as well as deliver live events held across Asia through its Latin American channels.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “ONE Championship is proud to announce its partnership with sports network, Claro Sports. Claro Sports is one of the largest platforms for sports multimedia content in Latin America with reach that spans an entire region, as well as internationally to homes across the globe. We’re excited at the possibilities this incredible opportunity presents, and we can’t wait to bring authentic martial arts action to fans in Latin America.”

Claro Sports is sports multimedia network which offers content through internet and paid television, broadcasting various programs 24 hours a day. The company was founded by Latin American billionaire entrepreneur Carlos Slim Helu and has previously acquired transmissions of Olympic Games of Sochi 2014 and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Various programs on offer include world championship boxing, football, basketball, and golf, among others.

José Antonio Aboumrad, CEO of Claro Sports, stated: “This alliance with ONE Championship will allow us to expand Claro Sports content offerings for the Latin American audience, especially with a sport that each time has more and more fans.”

ONE Championship is the largest sports media property in Asian history and the largest media broadcast in Asia, streamed to a potential 1-billion viewers in over 128 countries. With a talent pool of the greatest martial artists from all over the world, including Latin America, ONE Championship has consistently delivered compelling content.

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship is the largest sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, the world’s most exciting mixed martial arts organization hosts the largest sports entertainment events across Asia featuring the best Asian mixed martial artists and world champions, all signed to exclusive contracts, on the largest media broadcast in Asia. ONE Championship is broadcast to over 1 billion viewers across 128+ countries around the world with some of the largest global broadcasters, including FOX Sports, Setanta, MNC, Astro, Thairath TV, ABS-CBN, TV5, MYTV, HTV, OSN and more.

About Claro Sports

Claro Sports is a multimedia sports information platform in Latin America that provides a great amount content among millions of spectators who follow all activities through Internet and pay TV. The success of Claro Sports has been of such magnitude that it was the platform that brought the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games and the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Summer Olympic Games to the Continent.