ONE CHAMPIONSHIP HOLDS ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE AT THE VENETIAN MACAO

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP HOLDS ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE AT THE VENETIAN MACAO

03 August 2017 – Macao, China: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), recently held a blockbuster kick-off press conference for ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS at the Sicily Room at The Venetian Macao in Macao, China. In attendance was Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong as well as reigning and defending ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes of Brazil, and his opponent, world title challenger Andrew Leone of the United States.

In addition, co-main event combatants Kairat Akhmetov and Adriano Moraes also graced the podium, as well as women’s atomweight prospects Rika “Tinydoll” Ishige and Jomary Torres.

Click here for official photos from the ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS Kick-Off Press Conference: https://drive.google.com/drive /folders/0B4m286zFiLoUV0ltWlJ4 eEFQZXc?usp=sharing

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “It is my honor and my pleasure to see some of the greatest martial artists on the planet compete in ONE Championship. The thing that makes ONE Championship different from any other organization in the world, is that we want to build and unleash martial arts superheroes to ignite the world with inspiration, hope, dreams, strength and courage. Our heroes are role models not only in the cage, but also outside of the cage.”

ONE Championship is set to electrify the Cotai Arena at The Venetian Macao on Saturday, 5 August, with another blockbuster evening of authentic martial arts action. In the main event of ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS, the longest-reigning champion in ONE Championship history, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes will take on top contender Andrew Leone. In addition, the co-main event will crown the undisputed king of the division when ONE Flyweight World Champion Kairat Akhmetov takes on ONE Interim Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes.

Bibiano Fernandes, ONE Bantamweight World Champion, stated: “I’m excited for the fight. I’m going to bring my best to this fight. I’m going to bring my best jiu-jitsu. I’m a disciplined fighter, I work hard and I do my best in training. My opponent says he can defeat me, well let’s see.”

Andrew Leone, ONE world title challenger, stated: “I just want to thank ONE Championship. It’s amazing what the organization is doing in Asia. They’re really building heroes. Bibiano [Fernandes] has been a champion for a long time. I respect him. It’s going to be a tough night but I’m looking forward to it. I’m going out on Saturday to try to win a world championship.”

Kairat Akhmetov, ONE Flyweight World Champion, stated: “I want to thank everyone who helped me prepare for this fight — all my teammates, my gym. I’ve been away for a long time. Now that I’m back, I have become a better fighter. I’m ready to showcase my new skills. I believe it’s going to be a good and exciting fight with Adriano [Moraes].”

Adriano Moraes, ONE Interim Flyweight World Champion, stated: “I’m so glad to be here. This is my second time to be in Macao. The last time I was here in Macao, it was a wonderful night for me when I brought this belt back to Brazil. I don’t know if you have seen my last fight with [Kairat] Akhmetov, but I think I won that fight. This time I will show the world that I am the true champion. ”

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONECh ampionship.

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship is the largest sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, the world’s most exciting mixed martial arts organization hosts the largest sports entertainment events across Asia featuring the best Asian mixed martial artists and world champions, all signed to exclusive contracts, on the largest media broadcast in Asia. ONE Championship is broadcast to over 1 billion viewers across 128+ countries around the world with some of the largest global broadcasters, including FOX Sports, MNC, Astro, Thairath TV, ABS-CBN, Claro, Bandsports, HTV, Mediacorp, Premier Sports, OSN and more.