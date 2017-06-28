ONE CHAMPIONSHIP RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH BROADCAST GIANT ABS-CBN

28 June 2017 – Manila, Philippines: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that the company has renewed its partnership with ABS-CBN, the Philippines’ leading media and entertainment organization. The multimedia conglomerate, with a reach that spans the entire nation and millions of homes all around the globe, will have access to all ONE Championship content, including live events in the Philippines.

ONE Championship is the largest sports media property in Asian history and the largest media broadcast in Asia, streamed to a potential one billion homes in over 118 countries worldwide. Among the best Asian martial artists and world champions in ONE Championship are Filipino athletes who have exemplified courage and honor inside the ONE Championship cage.

ONE Championship and ABS-CBN initially commenced their monumental partnership in 2016, resulting in a successful year filled with memorable mixed martial arts (MMA) events across the region.

In 2017, the two global giants have continued to enjoy incredible success, highlighted by one of the most watched sporting events in Asian history, ONE: KINGS OF DESTINY which took place last April. The event achieved the highest rating of any martial arts program and edged out live 2017 NBA Playoffs coverage in the Philippines, according to Nielsen Sports.

Both ONE Championship and ABS-CBN are poised to continue this tremendous collaboration for an extended period.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “ONE Championship is proud to announce its renewed partnership with Philippine television network giant ABS-CBN. ABS-CBN is by far the largest TV broadcaster in the Philippines with reach that spans the entire country, as well as internationally to millions of homes across the globe. The sport of mixed martial arts has seen an amazing year in the Philippines so far, and we are excited to continue this awesome trend of delivering a unique and authentic martial arts experience to fans all across the country.”

Dino Laurena, Head of ABS-CBN Integrated Sports, stated: “Our continued partnership with ONE Championship is a huge boost to our advocacy of promoting sports, including mixed martial arts, to the Filipino audience. We believe that more than to just entertain and to inspire, sports can change people’s lives for the better. We are proud to be partnering with the largest sports media property in Asia, ONE Championship, in bringing a world-class MMA experience to our viewers. Who knows, one of them could be a future ONE champion, following the lead of Eduard Folayang and Brandon Vera.”

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONECh ampionship.

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship is the largest sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, the world’s most exciting mixed martial arts organization hosts the largest sports entertainment events across Asia featuring the best Asian mixed martial artists and world champions, all signed to exclusive contracts, on the largest media broadcast in Asia. ONE Championship is broadcast to over 1 billion viewers across 118+ countries around the world with some of the largest global broadcasters, including FOX Sports, Setanta, MNC, Astro, Thairath TV, ABS-CBN, TV5, MYTV, HTV, OSN and more.

About ABS-CBN Corporation

ABS-CBN Corporation is the Philippines’ leading media and entertainment organization. The Company is primarily involved in television and radio broadcasting, as well as in the production of television and radio programming for domestic and international audiences and other related businesses. ABS-CBN produces a wide variety of engaging world-class entertainment programs in multiple genres and balanced, credible news programs that are aired on free-to-air television. The company is also one of the leading radio broadcasters, operating eighteen radio stations throughout the key cities of the Philippines. ABS-CBN provides news and entertainment programming for eight channels on cable TV and operates the country’s largest cable TV service provider. The Company also owns the leading cinema and music production and distribution outfits in the country. It brings its content to worldwide audiences via cable, satellite, online and mobile. In addition, ABS-CBN has business interests in merchandising and licensing, mobile and online multimedia services, glossy magazine publishing, video and audio post production, overseas telecommunication services, money remittance, cargo forwarding, TV shopping services, theme park development and management, property management and food and restaurant services, and cinema management, all of which complement and enhance the Company’s strength in content production and distribution. The Company is also the first TV network in the country to broadcast in digital. In 2015, it commercially rolled out its digital TV box, ABS-CBN TVplus, to prepare for the country’s switch to digital TV.

About ABS-CBN Sports + Action (S+A)

ABS-CBN Sports + Action (S+A) is the free TV sports channel of ABS-CBN Corporation, the Philippines’ leading media and entertainment company. As a champion of sports development in the country and of Filipino athletes, it aims to promote great human values and to inspire heroism among Filipinos through its coverage of local and international sports events, as well as its production of original sports content. For details and more information, follow ABS-CBN Sports on Facebook and Twitter (@abscbnsports) or logon to the official website, sports.abs-cbn.com