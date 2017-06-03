One last “Good Night Irene!” for “The Voice” Michael Schiavello on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 13

AXS TV FIGHTS sent off longtime commentator “The Voice” Michael Schiavello in epic fashion tonight as LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 13 delivered finish after finish during the Australian’s final broadcast with the network. In one of the top highlights from tonight, Dominick Reyes (6-0) landed a potential KO of the year with a first round headkick against Jordan Powell (8-7): http://bit.ly/LFA13_Reyes

tonight’s live broadcast are available to embed via YouTube here: Full highlights fromlive broadcast are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA13_High lights

In honor of Schiavello’s last event with the network, here is a tribute to his eight years and over 250 events on AXS TV FIGHTS. Schiavello will be moving back to his home country of Australia with his family. Check out the video of his best calls on YouTube here: http://bit.ly/ GoodNightIrene