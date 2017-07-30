#PFLEverett MMA Fight Results

Pro Fight League: Everett was the second installment of Ray Sefo’s newest venture forward. Formerly World Series Of Fighting (WSOF), PFL is gaining momentum as they successfully casted this event out of millions of people on NBCSN. Some of the most game fighters out of WA competed on the big stage tonight including Eddy Ellis, Jon Gover and Jared Torgeson. While the PNW brought entertainment, big names known on the global stage competed tonight at PFL invluding Mike Kyle, Luiz Firmino, Jake Sheilds and Yushin Okami.

Full Pro Fight League: Everett MMA Fight Results:

#PFLEverett NBCSN.com streamed Prelims:

Puna Soriano defeats Jon Gover via TKO Strikes at 2:36 of Round 1

Miles Hunslinger defeats Andy Nigretto via Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3)

Jared Torgeson defeats Dale Sopi via Split Decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Louis Taylor defeats Zach Conn via Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3)

Luiz Firmino defeats Eddy Ellis via Verbal TKO (Punch) at 1:46 of Round 1

Jared Rosholt defeats Nick Rossenborough via Unanimous Decision (30-25 x3)

Josh Copeland defeats Mike Kyle via Unanimous Decision (29-28 x3)

#PFLEverett Televised NBCSN bouts:

Bruno Santos defeats Rex Harris via Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3)

Jake Shields defeats Danny Davis Jr. via Unanimous Decision (30-24×2, 30-25)

Co-Main Event

Yushin Okami defeats Andre Lobato via Unanimous Decision (30-27×2, 30-25)

Main Event

Andre Harrison defeats Steven Rodriguez via Unanimous Decision (49-46 x3)

Reported by Peter Artman (@Petetorious)