AXS TV FIGHTS Gives “The Voice” Michael Schiavello A Slice of the Good Life Before His Final Event with the Network

Credit: AXS TV FIGHTS(Left to Right: Andrew Simon, Pat Miletich, Michael Schiavello, Ron Kruck)

Before tonight’s live broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 13, AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew Simon, along with broadcasters Pat Miletich and Ron Kruck presented longtime AXS TV FIGHTS play-by-play commentator “The Voice” Michael Schiavello with a “thank you” cake for his eight years as “The Voice” of AXS TV FIGHTS. Schiavello, who has called over 250 events for AXS TV FIGHTS, will call his final fight with the network tonight before he moves back to his native Australia with his family.